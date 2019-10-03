0x (ZRX) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, 0x has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $125.50 million and approximately $18.68 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Independent Reserve, Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00190077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.01007413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00089188 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,933,964 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, OKEx, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, Hotbit, Livecoin, Fatbtc, Independent Reserve, Crex24, Bithumb, DDEX, BitBay, Liqui, Gatecoin, GOPAX, Iquant, ABCC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, Coinone, HitBTC, Bitbns, Koinex, Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart, Poloniex, DigiFinex, Tokenomy, Zebpay, C2CX, IDEX, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Bittrex, FCoin, WazirX, AirSwap, Huobi, Mercatox, Upbit, Binance, ZB.COM, Radar Relay and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

