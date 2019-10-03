$1.30 EPS Expected for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) to post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 77.10%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

AWI traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,102. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $104.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,472,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,327 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,801,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after purchasing an additional 216,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,426,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,282,000 after purchasing an additional 624,611 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

