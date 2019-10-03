-$1.71 EPS Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will post ($1.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.49) and the lowest is ($1.97). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.42) to ($6.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.36) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.84% and a negative net margin of 527.49%. The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $218,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 472,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,614,258.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

RARE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

