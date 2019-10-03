10,249 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Purchased by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,142,000 after buying an additional 513,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after buying an additional 345,547 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Crocs by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,946,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,450,000 after buying an additional 207,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Crocs by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 681,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after buying an additional 364,308 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Crocs by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 670,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 215,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,969. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.46 million. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. Crocs’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CROX. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $183,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

