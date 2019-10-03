110,000 Shares in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $123,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Vocera Communications by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at $320,000.

VCRA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.41. 5,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.45. Vocera Communications Inc has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.41 million, a PE ratio of -138.24 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.38 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $29,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,810.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $268,950. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

