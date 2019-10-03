1,110 Shares in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apergy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Apergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE APY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 149,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Apergy Corp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $306.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.64 million. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.