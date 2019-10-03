$124.12 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce sales of $124.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.80 million and the highest is $124.33 million. Paylocity posted sales of $100.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $564.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.00 million to $568.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $677.38 million, with estimates ranging from $666.65 million to $690.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.51 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Paylocity stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.16. The company had a trading volume of 232,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average is $97.97. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46.

In other news, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $65,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $137,044.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,076 shares of company stock valued at $26,692,978. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 95,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Further Reading: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.