1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.86

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and traded as low as $4.86. 1347 Property Insurance shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on PIH shares. TheStreet downgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

