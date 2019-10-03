13,654 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,664 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1069 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

