1,500 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Acquired by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,367,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,310,000 after buying an additional 105,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 275,537 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 30,210 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,934,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,106,000 after buying an additional 80,885 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,611,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 133,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

