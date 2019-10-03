$157.01 Million in Sales Expected for Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to announce $157.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.23 million. Franks International posted sales of $128.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year sales of $614.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $623.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $683.87 million, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $704.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franks International.

Get Franks International alerts:

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franks International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.16.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 34,584 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $166,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,493,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,856.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 250,000 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,515,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,469,339.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,823,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Franks International by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franks International in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Franks International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Franks International by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FI opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. Franks International has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $9.12.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franks International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.