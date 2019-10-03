1,760 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 113,173 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,361 shares of company stock worth $11,374,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $114.20. 886,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

