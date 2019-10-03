19,779 Shares in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Five Below by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 220,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,507,000 after buying an additional 65,974 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Five Below by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $1,210,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Five Below by 69.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.69. 8,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.38 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.