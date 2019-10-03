$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMN. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $70.38. 343,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,907. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

