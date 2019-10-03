$2.03 EPS Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.10. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Gabelli downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.24.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14,464.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,377 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 65.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,287,000 after purchasing an additional 908,040 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,545.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 354,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 56.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 862,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,679,000 after purchasing an additional 311,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,059,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,264,000 after purchasing an additional 204,223 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $154.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

