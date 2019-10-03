$2.13 EPS Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.11. Waters reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Bank of America cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.54.

Waters stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.56. 647,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.65. Waters has a 52-week low of $167.93 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Waters by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

