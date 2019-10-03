$2.35 EPS Expected for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will report $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the highest is $2.37. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $9.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $9.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.21.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $277,724.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $281,643,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 157.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,014 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,208,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,837,000 after acquiring an additional 445,179 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,071,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,619,000 after acquiring an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,446,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,154,404,000 after acquiring an additional 195,316 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVB traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.00. The company had a trading volume of 887,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,291. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $167.01 and a 1 year high of $216.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

