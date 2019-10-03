-$2.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.19) and the highest is ($2.49). Vail Resorts posted earnings of ($2.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $9.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $244.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

In other news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.83, for a total transaction of $211,775.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at $252,102.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total transaction of $321,846.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,126 shares of company stock worth $1,867,391. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 31.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $225.93. 74,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,394. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.69. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $179.60 and a one year high of $286.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

