200,000 Shares in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 10.26% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 622.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 53,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPXN traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

About iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

