2,045 Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,058,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,559,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, insider Timothy P. Glenn bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at $757,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,378. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

