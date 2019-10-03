24 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $26.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,709.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,006. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,788.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,848.12. The stock has a market cap of $845.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (down previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,254.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

