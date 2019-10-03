2,946,786 Shares in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,946,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,510,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 11.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

QRTEA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.19. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.