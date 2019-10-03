2,952,521 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,952,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,848,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Amicus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 573,235 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 197,880 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 251,854 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,658,232.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 4,945 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $49,796.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,632.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.79% and a negative net margin of 336.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

