$3.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to announce $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the highest is $3.08. FleetCor Technologies reported earnings of $2.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.66 to $11.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $279.38. 558,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,621. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.94 and its 200-day moving average is $273.61. FleetCor Technologies has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

