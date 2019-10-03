$35.22 Million in Sales Expected for Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) will report sales of $35.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.43 million and the lowest is $35.00 million. Castlight Health posted sales of $40.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full year sales of $141.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.60 million to $142.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $142.85 million, with estimates ranging from $141.59 million to $144.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Castlight Health’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Castlight Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Castlight Health stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. 324,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,064. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $204.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 21,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $30,479.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maeve O’meara sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $39,721.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 322,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $86,311. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Castlight Health by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,807,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,449,000 after buying an additional 1,038,771 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,773,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,402,000 after buying an additional 796,659 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 740,769 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Castlight Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,952,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,823,000 after buying an additional 705,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

