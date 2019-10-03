36,094 Shares in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,752,000 after purchasing an additional 359,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 176,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 129,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 10,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,174. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $142.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 397,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.