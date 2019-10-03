3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after purchasing an additional 407,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $927,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,129. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.23.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

