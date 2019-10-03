4,200 Shares in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 6.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Universal by 10.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Universal by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Universal from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 5.51. Universal Corp has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

