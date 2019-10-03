440 Shares in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after acquiring an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 12,607.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after acquiring an additional 185,841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

NYSE:SJM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.45. 171,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,843. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average of $116.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $84,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,937 shares of company stock valued at $554,775. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

