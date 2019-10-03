5,300 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 71.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 127,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 103.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,213 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $10,401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. UBS Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 239,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726,126. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

