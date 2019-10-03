550 Shares in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 999,903.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 316,281,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 316,249,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CSD traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,919. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

About Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.