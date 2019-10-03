570,044 Shares in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 570,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $70.73 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

