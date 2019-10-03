60,452 Shares in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Quanterix by 5,803.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 3,159.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $87,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $49,159.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,392. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTRX stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. Quanterix Corp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $546.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

