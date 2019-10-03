$647.92 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2019

Equities analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to report sales of $647.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $660.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $637.85 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $956.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,400,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,524,000 after purchasing an additional 669,069 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 161,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASH remained flat at $$74.44 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 489,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

