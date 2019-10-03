700 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,641 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 279,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.82 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oliver Luck sold 12,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $586,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,288.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

