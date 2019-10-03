$71.07 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $71.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.30 million and the highest is $72.00 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $67.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $276.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.20 million to $278.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $288.93 million, with estimates ranging from $284.93 million to $293.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on III. ValuEngine raised shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,112,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 13,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $31,314.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,088,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,918.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,402 shares of company stock valued at $95,589 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 319,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 72,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

III stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.