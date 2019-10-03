7,161 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. AT&T accounts for 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,523,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,049,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,963,000 after buying an additional 319,185 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 134,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Shares of T traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,242,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

