791,313 Shares in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 791,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Antares Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 54,541.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth about $730,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 100.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,675 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. 11,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,078. Antares Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $536.47 million, a P/E ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

