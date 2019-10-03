$796.59 Million in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to post $796.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $764.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $840.21 million. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $703.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.27.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $603,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,111.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total value of $80,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,198 shares of company stock worth $1,335,030 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,042,000 after buying an additional 783,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,157,000 after buying an additional 175,687 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,429,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 855,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,159,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIVB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.56. The stock had a trading volume of 654,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.50. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $177.70 and a 52 week high of $330.50.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

