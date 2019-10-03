800 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 101,002 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $4,887,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 12,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $645,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,000 shares of company stock worth $7,013,610 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.35. 3,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,364. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.28%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.