82,500 Shares in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 82,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Sunrun by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sunrun by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 728,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $11,310,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,190 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $164,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,031,516 shares of company stock valued at $78,996,361 and have sold 29,612 shares valued at $539,767. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. 386,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,480. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

