8,519 Shares in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Expedia Group by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson set a $162.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Expedia Group to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.57.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $430,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,671 shares of company stock worth $15,635,833. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,407. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $144.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

