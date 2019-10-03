9F (NYSE:JFU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 712,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the previous session’s volume of 189,962 shares.The stock last traded at $11.80 and had previously closed at $11.16.

9F Company Profile (NYSE:JFU)

9F Inc operates an online consumer finance platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital financial accounts; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

