Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,898 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 115.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,910.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 534,031 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 527,364 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,384 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,089,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

