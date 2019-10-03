Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $45,447.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, YoBit and CoinPlace.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,009,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kyber Network, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinPlace, YoBit, Ethfinex, BitForex, Indodax, DDEX, Sistemkoin, ZBG, Bilaxy, CoinBene and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

