ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $44.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 28,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $1,124,161.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 246,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

