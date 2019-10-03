Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ACST has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 738,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,072. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $155.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Acasti Pharma worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.