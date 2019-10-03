Actinogen Medical (ASX:ACW) Trading Up 23.7%

Actinogen Medical Ltd (ASX:ACW) was up 23.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.03), approximately 51,482,198 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of $52.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.03.

About Actinogen Medical (ASX:ACW)

Actinogen Medical Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for Alzheimer's disease, and the cognitive deficiency associated with other neurological and metabolic diseases in Australia. It is developing Xanamem, a therapy for Alzheimer's disease; and XanADu, a Phase II double-blind, 12-week, randomized, placebo-controlled study to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of Xanamem in subjects with mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.

