Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinTiger, OKEx and LBank. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $585,520.00 and approximately $819,978.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,277.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.02142640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.81 or 0.02705937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00676403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00670626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00056083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00455767 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012132 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, HADAX, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

