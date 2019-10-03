ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €44.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s previous close.

ADJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.59 ($54.17).

ADJ stock traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €37.34 ($43.42). 131,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,857. ADO Properties has a 1-year low of €33.98 ($39.51) and a 1-year high of €54.30 ($63.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.68.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

